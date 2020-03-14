Breaking News
Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science to close for two weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science announced Saturday it will close for two weeks over concerns about COVID-19.

“We do not know of any staff or visitors who have been exposed, however, health and safety for all is our main concern,” Executive Director Koral Hancharick said in a news relase.

The museum closes Sunday and will remain closed through March 29. All events scheduled in March have been canceled or postponed, and updates will be provided at buenavistamuseum.org.

