Brother of Councilman Andrae Gonzales tests positive for COVID-19 in Los Angeles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – The brother of Councilman Andrae Gonzales has tested positive for COVID-19, Gonzales announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Gonzales’s brother, who lives in Los Angeles, tested positive for the virus earlier this week, but Gonzales said he has not seen his brother in three weeks — before he could have had any exposure to the virus.

Additionally, Gonzales said his brother, who has been sick for 12 days, is showing mild symptoms, but is “doing well.”

The 2nd ward councilman added his brother has followed CDC guidelines and quarantined himself as soon as he learned he was exposed to the virus of his place of employment.

“Up until about three weeks ago, my siblings, mom and I would get together every Sunday,” Gonzales said in the post. “We are all staying apart from one another, and we have quarantined my mom. I’m looking forward to the day when we can all be together again. Soon!” he continued.

Gonzales concluded with a plea to the community:

“Be safe out there, everyone! Please be smart and responsible and practice social distancing. We will get through this eventually!”

