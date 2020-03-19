Brooklyn’s BBQ, League of Dreams kick off food delivery for families of disabled children, elderly citizens unable to leave home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Brooklyn’s BBQ and League of Dreams began food deliveries for families of disabled children and elderly citizens who are unable to leave their homes due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Brooklyn’s $50 family packs serve a meal for six people, which includes ribs, chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw. Food will be delivered free of charge to families in the Greater Bakersfield area by restaurant staff and League of Dreams volunteers.

“We came together and decided to do this. This is for everyone that really needs it and it just excites us,” said Brooklyn’s BBQ Owner John Steeber.

All deliveries will be dropped off at the door and then a call or text will be sent.

Any family in need of prepared food can place an order for delivery or pick-up food at Brooklyn’s, located at 3015 Calloway Drive.

There is no limit on the number of family packs available. Brooklyn’s Owner John Steeber said the offer will continue as long as they are able to.

Orders should be placed one day in advance by calling 661-829-7427. Steeber said it may be possible to accommodate same-day orders in emergency situations. Orders must be paid for at the time of order using a credit card.