Bring on self-care Sunday with a stay-at-home spa package

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – While following the governor’s order to shelter in place, the lack of social activities and freedom can cause stress and anxiety to many people.

Self-care is an important way to stay positive during these uncertain times.

Midtown Studios in Downtown Bakersfield is making sure you have everything you need for a spa day at home.

Angie Brauer is new to Downtown Bakersfield. She opened up Midtown Studios on F and 19th Streets just three months ago. Brauer says she was just getting settled in when she was forced to shut her doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a little scary to think about it, but I just take it day by day and that’s all I can do,” said Brauer. “I have to be here for my stylists and my vendors and just have faith.”

Brauer says she has seven stylists and a number of local artists who depend on her shop being open, so she came up with an idea: a collaboration between her stylists and the local artists she partners with.

“Our doors are closed, so I wanted to come up with a package that could still get our clients involved and I wanted to get some income for our stylists and our vendors,” said Brauer.

She designed a quarantine spa package including all of their goods and services.

“We still need to be in a routine, we still need to get ready and feel good about ourselves and I think this little package will help boost that,” said Brauer.

The package includes a gift certificate, a potted plant, a hand-made candle, dry shampoo, a bath bomb, a style consultation with a fashion expert, a t-shirt, and a complimentary wine bottle.

“It’s bringing income to them, even if it’s just a little bit, it’s bringing something because right now none of us are working,” said Brauer.

Midtown Studio’s spa day packages are $170. You can order one through the studio’s Instagram, @midtownstudios66.