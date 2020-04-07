BPD officers now able to use cloth face masks on duty

Starting today, Bakersfield police officers have the option to wear cloth face coverings while on duty.
The Bakersfield Police Department said officers are also equipped with N95 masks, gloves and eye protection for use when appropriate. However, the department said it is important to preserve the supply of those critical items.
“This is a departure from our usual practices, but the effects of the COVID Pandemic have required many difficult adjustments. We want to ensure our officers and staff remain healthy and do our part to keep others safe as well,” the department said.