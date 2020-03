The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for a burglary at a beauty supply store earlier this month.

The department said the burglary occurred in the early morning hours of March 3 at the Beauty Connection, located at 324 Oak Street. The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, wearing a light-colored jacket and baseball-style hat and driving a light-colored Volkswagen Beetle.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.