BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department K-9 Trials that were scheduled to take place this summer have been canceled.

The department said it hosts to hope the trials in summer 2021.

All active duty city, county and federal agency K-9 teams can participate in the event, which is held at Mechanics Bank Arena, formerly Rabobank Arena. The event features an obstacle course and numerous agility and obedience tests.