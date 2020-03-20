BPD adopting additional safety measures during coronavirus pandemic

1  of  2
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police officers will be taking additional safety measures such as wearing gloves or asking callers to meet them outside as they continue to provide service during the coronavirus pandemic.

And they’re asking the public to not be offended by these measures as they try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many of their services have been made available online or over the phone.

“We are making these adjustments so we can continue to be here for you, today and long after COVID-19 is a thing of the past,” the department said in a news release.

Also, the department said it is asking residents to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. Officers will not arrest those who leave their home.

“But let’s encourage each other to do the smart thing, the right thing, and keep our friends and neighbors safer by reducing contact for a while,” the release said.

