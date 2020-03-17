Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County to extend hours, programs as schools close due to coronavirus

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County said it will remain open and extend its hours and programs as schools close due to the coronavirus.

The organization said its three program sites — the Armstrong Youth Center, Stockdale Club and Lamont Club — will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to create day camp settings while schools are closed.

The sites are accepting new members and will be extending its programs and serving meals to students. The goal is to provide full-day activities for children.

“We want to support working families who may be experiencing challenges due to school closures in our area,” said Zane Smith, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County. “We are working to be cautious and responsive as possible to our family and community in this challenging time.”

To protect against the coronavirus, the Clubs said families and staff will be asked to discontinue participation if they have had symptoms of illness, fall into one of the vulnerable/risk categories or come into contact with anyone who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus and/or is awaiting test results in the last 14 days.

Youth and staff are required to wash their hands upon arrival and will wash thoroughly before eating meals, snacks, or after using the restroom, the organization said. Also, the Clubs are instituting hand-washing breaks and program environment wipe downs during scheduled activities.

If the Clubs experience a confirmed case of coronavirus — in a staff member or youth — the facilities will close down for 24 hours to allow the disinfection of all surfaces. However, the Clubs cannot guarantee that the environments are germ and virus free.

Capacity will be limited to fewer than 250 people, including staff. The Clubs will maintain a minimum of 20:1 ratio between attendees and staff.