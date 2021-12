BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this afternoon.

The clinic is a chance for parents to get kids vaccinated before the holidays. Health experts say the best way to stay protected from the coronavirus is to get vaccinated.

People from age 5 and up are eligible to get vaccinated.

The clinic is going on from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles St. Walk-ins are welcome.