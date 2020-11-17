Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County handing out face masks donated by Ford Motor Company Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ford Motor Company Fund is teaming up with local nonprofits to distribute face masks to residents.

On Friday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will hand out masks to the community from noon to 5 p.m. — or while supplies last — at its Armstrong Youth Center, located at 801 Niles St.

In addition, thousands of masks that have been allocated to Jim Burke Ford by the fund are being donated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber Charitable Foundation, which will distribute them.

Distributions will take place outdoors and social distancing guidelines will be in force.

Ford is providing a total of 4 million masks to nonprofits and car dealerships across the state as part of Ford PPE Day.

For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County at 661-325-3730.