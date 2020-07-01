Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County employee tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization confirmed today.

The club said there is a possibility that staff and club members were exposed to this employee in the two weeks prior to the date of diagnosis. This staff member has been off work since June 25. The club said it is informing anyone determined to have been in close contact with the employee.

The organization said it is in ongoing communication with the employee, who is following medical guidelines and will remain in quarantine as recommended by their doctor. Precautionary measures are being taken, including deep cleaning and sanitizing club facilities, the club said.

The Armstrong Youth Center and the club’s food services program will be closed for professional sanitizing until Monday. For more information, call 661-325-3730.