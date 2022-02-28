BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in March in Bakersfield and Lamont.
The clinics are for those ages 5 and older.
Vaccines available at the following locations are Moderna for ages 18 and older, Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and older, Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Pfizer for ages 5 to 11.
- March 1: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm
- March 1: Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
- March 2: Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- March 2: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 3: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 7: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 8: Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
- March 9: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 10: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 14: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 15: Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
- March 16: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 17: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 21: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 22: Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
- March 22: Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm
- March 23: Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- March 23, 2022, Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 24, 2022, Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 28, 2022, Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 29, 2022, Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
- March 30, 2022, Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- March 31, 2022, Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street – Bakersfield, 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm