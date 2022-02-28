BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County will host a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in March i n Bakersfield and Lamont.

The clinics are for those ages 5 and older.

Vaccines available at the following locations are Moderna for ages 18 and older, Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and older, Pfizer for ages 12 and older and Pfizer for ages 5 to 11.