BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County continue offering free COVID-19 vaccines at clinics throughout Bakersfield and Lamont.

Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines are available.

Find the full list of clinics below:

May 2, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

May 3, 2022

Lamont Club

8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont

4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

May 4, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

May 5, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

May 9, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

2:30 pm to 7:00 pm

May 10, 2022

Lamont Club

8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont

4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

May 11, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

May 12, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

May 16, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

May 17, 2022

Lamont Club

8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont

4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

May 17, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

2:30 pm to 7:00 pm

May 18, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

May 19, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

May 20, 2022

Lamont Club

8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont

2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

May 25, 2022

Lamont Club

8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont

2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

May 26, 2022

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street – Bakersfield

2:30 pm to 7:00 pm