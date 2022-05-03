BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County continue offering free COVID-19 vaccines at clinics throughout Bakersfield and Lamont.
Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines are available.
Find the full list of clinics below:
May 2, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
May 3, 2022
Lamont Club
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont
4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
May 4, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
May 5, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
May 9, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
2:30 pm to 7:00 pm
May 10, 2022
Lamont Club
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont
4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
May 11, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
May 12, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
May 16, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
May 17, 2022
Lamont Club
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont
4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
May 17, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
2:30 pm to 7:00 pm
May 18, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
May 19, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
May 20, 2022
Lamont Club
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont
2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
May 25, 2022
Lamont Club
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont
2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
May 26, 2022
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield
2:30 pm to 7:00 pm