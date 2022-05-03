BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County continue offering free COVID-19 vaccines at clinics throughout Bakersfield and Lamont. 

Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines are available. 

Find the full list of clinics below:

May 2, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm 

May 3, 2022 
Lamont Club 
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont 
4:30 pm to 7:00 pm 

May 4, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm 

May 5, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm 

May 9, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
2:30 pm to 7:00 pm 

May 10, 2022 
Lamont Club 
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont 
4:30 pm to 7:00 pm 

May 11, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm 

May 12, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm 

May 16, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm 

May 17, 2022 
Lamont Club 
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont 
4:30 pm to 7:00 pm 

May 17, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
2:30 pm to 7:00 pm 

May 18, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm 

May 19, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
4:30 pm to 7:30 pm 

May 20, 2022 
Lamont Club 
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont 
2:00 pm to 6:00 pm 

May 25, 2022 
Lamont Club 
8301 Segrue Rd – Lamont 
2:00 pm to 6:00 pm 

May 26, 2022 
Armstrong Youth Center 
801 Niles Street – Bakersfield 
2:30 pm to 7:00 pm  