Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County modify meal service schedule; add weekend meal service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is modifying their meal service to one time per day, seven days a week. They will be providing a “grab and go” supper meal along with a breakfast for the next day to reduce the frequency that families have to leave their homes.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is expanding their food service program to include weekend meals for children beginning March 28.

Updated Times:

David Head Center

10300 San Diego Street, Lamont, Ca. 93241

Meal Service – 2 p.m.

Arvin Children’s Center

800 Walnut Drive, Arvin, Ca. 93203

Meal Service – 2 p.m.

Lamont Club

8301 Segrue Road, Lamont, Ca 93241

Meal Service – 3 p.m.

Armstrong Youth Center

801 Niles Street, Bakersfield, Ca 93305

Meal Service – 3 p.m.

Stockdale Club

5207 Young Street, Bakersfield, Ca 93311

Meal Service – 3 p.m.