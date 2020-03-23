Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County modify meal service schedule; add weekend meal service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is modifying their meal service to one time per day, seven days a week. They will be providing a “grab and go” supper meal along with a breakfast for the next day to reduce the frequency that families have to leave their homes.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is expanding their food service program to include weekend meals for children beginning March 28.
Updated Times:
David Head Center
10300 San Diego Street, Lamont, Ca. 93241
Meal Service – 2 p.m.
Arvin Children’s Center
800 Walnut Drive, Arvin, Ca. 93203
Meal Service – 2 p.m.
Lamont Club
8301 Segrue Road, Lamont, Ca 93241
Meal Service – 3 p.m.
Armstrong Youth Center
801 Niles Street, Bakersfield, Ca 93305
Meal Service – 3 p.m.
Stockdale Club
5207 Young Street, Bakersfield, Ca 93311
Meal Service – 3 p.m.