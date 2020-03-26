Board of Supervisors no longer holding physical meetings due to COVID-19

The Kern County Board of Supervisors will no longer meet physically in public due to the COVID-19.

According to the county, meetings will still be held but the public will have to view it on television or through the livestream that is posted to the Board of Supervisors website as well as the YouTube channel.

Residents can still address the board by submitting comments through email at publiccomment@kerncounty.com or by phone at 661-868-3640 no later than 4 p.m. the Monday before the meeting.

Written comments may also be mailed to Clerk of the Board, 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

When providing comment, include your name and the agenda item you wish to address.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order waived Brown Act provisions requiring a physical presence of board members at meetings as well as the public being able to physically attend in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.