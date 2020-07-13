UPDATE: Blue October concert set for December canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

UPDATE: The Blue October concert, which had been postponed to December, has officially been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Fox Theater.

Refunds are being issued to cards used at purchase and will take approximately 5 to 7 business days to appear on your statement, according to the theater. If you purchased tickets with cash, email info@thebakersfieldfox.com with your name and order number to begin processing your order.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater has announced the postponed Blue October concert has been rescheduled for Dec. 6.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled May 31 rock concert are valid for the new date, the theater said in a news release.

Those with questions should email info@thebakersfieldfox.com.