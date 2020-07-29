Big West board postpones fall sports competition through end of 2020

IRVINE, Calif. (KGET) — The Big West Conference board of directors announced today that fall sports competition will be postponed through the end of the calendar year due to COVID-19.

The postponement will affect sports such as men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The fall competitive schedules for men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis will also be postponed, according to the organization.

The board’s decision does not impact fall sports unaffiliated with the Big West Conference, according to the organization.

A decision on whether fall sport competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the board at a later date.

Big West said its winter sports, such as men’s and women’s basketball, are not impacted by the board’s recent decision. Both are currently scheduled to begin their seasons on November 10.

Student-athletes are allowed to return to school for conditioning, training and practice and will need to follow strict compliance with NCAA regulations, institutional policies and public health guidelines, Big West said.

“The health and safety of Big West student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus community continue to be the preeminent priorities for the CEOs of the conference’s 11 institutions,” the organization said. “As medical and scientific data rapidly evolves surrounding the pandemic, the conference will continue to monitor developments and will consider additional actions as needed.”

Cal State Bakersfield said the decision will impact the university’s men’s and women’s soccer, cross country, indoor volleyball and women’s golf teams.