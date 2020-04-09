Bicyclists getting creative with social distancing

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- During the pandemic, bicyclists are grabbing their bike, heading out the door, and enjoying what nature has to offer.

Whether it be a group of two or twenty people, they are making sure they are still doing their part in social distancing.

Now, biking challenges across the world, the most popular is COVID-19. The challenge encourages bicyclists to get 19K a month during this self-isolation, motivating those to get outdoors and stay active.

Now if you’re thinking of following suit, make sure you know the proper trail etiquette before jumping on your bike.

It is important to be safe out on the trails, respecting everyone who is taking a step or ride in the right direction.