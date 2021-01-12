BFD chief receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; other employees to be vaccinated this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The department said in a social media post that Chief Galagaza received the dose at a pharmacy on Auburn Street. He is one of 40 BFD members set to be vaccinated this week alone.

“I encourage all firefighters to get the vaccine,” Galagaza said on his Instagram page. “I would especially like to thank Pharmacist Manish Somani of the Auburn Pharmacy for taking care of my firefighters. BFD strong!!”