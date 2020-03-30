BevMo! in Bakersfield now offering on-demand alcohol delivery

BevMo! in Bakersfield and four other California markets is now offering beer, wine and spirits for on-demand delivery to adults 21 and over.

Drizzly, the nation’s first and largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, announced an expanded partnership with BevMo! today for the new delivery program. the West Coast’s leading specialty beverage retailer.

Through the latest partnership, Drizly and BevMo! are bringing alcohol delivery to customers in Bakersfield, Fresno, Stockton, Modesto, Napa Valley, and Palm Springs, as well as reaching additional customers in existing markets Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

Cumulatively, BevMo! and Drizly now serve over 5.6 million California residents through 145 BevMo! stores.