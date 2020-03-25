Better Business Bureau receives first report from Kern County regarding price gouging

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Better Business Bureau on Wednesday said it has received its first report originating from Kern County regarding price gouging.

A Wasco resident contacted the BBB about a local grocery store selling a dozen eggs for $4.99, said a release from the bureau. After confronting the manager over that price, the resident — who wished to remain anonymous — was told to shop elsewhere if the resident didn’t like the store’s prices.

The resident reported going across the street and buying an 18-pack of eggs at a convenience store for the same price the grocery store was selling a dozen eggs, according to the release.

The BBB has warned businesses to not raise prices during the coronavirus pandemic as it’s illegal and “it erodes marketplace trust.”

Kern County residents who wish to report price gouging can file a report here.