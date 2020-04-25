Best Eats This Week: Food prepared to-go from trucks serving birria tacos, carnitas and quesadillas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a few weeks since the last Best Eats column. Why? Frankly, we’re all eating at home more often as we hope the coronavirus begins to loosen its grip on the county and things can get back to normal.

It’s still unknown when officials will lift stay-at-home orders and give the all clear. Although eating a meal inside a restaurant is currently an impossibility, I snagged takeout from several food trucks that remain open and are serving up delicious food.

The staff at these trucks are taking extra precautions including wearing masks and frequently using hand sanitizer, a well as asking customers to stay 6 feet apart. In each case, I got my food quickly and was on my way back home.

So stay safe, and if you feel like grabbing a meal to go, consider one of the following:

Birria tacos, chicken and tri-tip at El Pollo Tapatio, 4 Fairfax Road, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

The grilled chicken and tri-tip combination plate at El Pollo Tapatio is a wholly satisfying meal. It comes with a well-seasoned chicken thigh and leg, four slices of tri-tip, a cup of beans, salsa, and several warm tortillas. It’s a good order.

0Birria tacos, El Pollo Tapatio

El Pollo Tapatio’s best item, however, may be its birria tacos. They’re not listed on the menu, but I was given the scoop by Telemundo’s Nancy Preciado — who once worked there — that if you politely request them the staff is more than happy to serve you as many as you want.

They’re flavor bombs, a bit of shredded meat inside a grilled tortilla with cheese, cilantro and onions. A cup of delicious consomme made from the birria comes on the side for dipping. Once I finished the tacos, I drank the consomme like it was fine wine. It’s that good.

The tacos from Taco Joe’s come with raw and grilled onions, salsa, cilantro and some lime and cucumber.

Asada and al pastor tacos, Taco Joe’s, 3017 Fruitvale Ave., open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

When I posted online recently about some of the food trucks where I’d been eating, a friend told me I had to check out Taco Joe’s in the northwest. She didn’t steer me wrong.

Chicken quesadilla, Taco Joe’s

I picked up a couple asada and al pastor tacos and a chicken quesadilla. The tacos were wonderful, topped with a mild salsa and including grilled onion — which I love — along with raw onion and cilantro. The quesadilla contained ample portions of both meat and cheese, a real gut-buster.

The truck’s Facebook page shows it sometimes offers specials such as “street-style” hot dogs with bacon and jalapenos. A number of seafood options are available as well.

Plates of carnitas and birria tacos — with salsa and fixings — from Carnitas Michoacan.

Carnitas at Carnitas Michoacan, 1039 Ming Ave., open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Drive along Ming Avenue on Saturday morning and you’ll likely see a small crowd gathered a little ways east of South M Street. These days the people making up that crowd stand on marked spots 6 feet apart from each other, but they’re still willing to wait in line for the juicy carnitas from the Carnitas Michoacan truck.

Some people buy the truck’s carnitas by the pound, and I can see why. Luscious and long-cooked, you’ll want to make a meal of it and have some leftover for later. Add a bit of the salsa and pickled red onion that comes with every order. It cuts the fattiness of the meat while adding just the right notes of heat and vinegary tartness.

Carnitas Michoacan is only open on weekends. Get there early.