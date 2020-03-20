Bear Valley district directs all nonessential staff to stay home due to coronavirus

1  of  2
The Bear Valley Community Services District has directed all nonessential staff to stay home in light of Gov. Newsom’s executive order on Thursday. 

The district said the Bear Valley Police Department lobby and BVCSD administrative office are closed. Essential services will remain operational, including police, water and sewer services.

The police department is currently responding to all calls for service, the district said. Anyone who would like to have an officer call rather than come to their residence should notify the dispatcher.

