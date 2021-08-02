Bear Valley CSD issues warning after board meeting attendee tests positive for COVID-19

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — The Bear Valley Community Services District said residents who attended a special board meeting on Thursday may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The district said an attendee tested positive for the virus. The person is vaccinated but became symptomatic on Friday and had a positive test on Sunday, according to the district.

Those who attended the meeting and are not vaccinated are urged to self-quarantine for 10 days and contact their provider if they develop COVID-19 symptoms. The district is urging vaccinated attendees to consider having themselves tested, as they could have COVID-19 and could spread the virus to others.