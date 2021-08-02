Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Bear Valley CSD issues warning after board meeting attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — The Bear Valley Community Services District said residents who attended a special board meeting on Thursday may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The district said an attendee tested positive for the virus. The person is vaccinated but became symptomatic on Friday and had a positive test on Sunday, according to the district.

Those who attended the meeting and are not vaccinated are urged to self-quarantine for 10 days and contact their provider if they develop COVID-19 symptoms. The district is urging vaccinated attendees to consider having themselves tested, as they could have COVID-19 and could spread the virus to others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News