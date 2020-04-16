Bear Mtn. Recreation and Park District confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

LAMONT, Calif. — The Bear Mountain Recreation and Park District has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said on its website that the office will be closed to the public until April 27 and all recreational events and activities through the rest of the month have been canceled to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission.

All parks, outside restrooms, playground areas and picnic shelters are closed until further notice, the district said.

Anyone in need of immediate assistance is encouraged to call 661-845-0757 or email lcervantes@bearmtnprk.com.