BCSD Wellness Center has vaccinated more than 1,000 district employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 1,000 Bakersfield City School District employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine at the district’s Wellness Center in advance of students returning to campus.

“We are happy that our efforts to administer the vaccine for interested employees were successful,” said Superintendent Doc Ervin. “We were able to meet the requests of our staff and provide the vaccine to those who wanted the vaccine prior to the return to in-person learning.”

A total of 1,154 district staff have been vaccinated at the Wellness Center, and 200 more employees are expected to receive vaccinations by the end of the week, the district said in a release. District officials worked with the Department of Public Health, Dignity Health and local as well as state politicians to secure the vaccine for employees.

Under the current plan, BCSD students are expected to start returning to in-person instruction next month.