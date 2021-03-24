BCSD to bring students back to campus beginning April 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District has announced it will welcome students back to campus beginning April 8.

Pre-K through second-grade students, as well as special education students, will return to campus for in-person instruction on April 8, according to the district. On April 6 and 7, those students will participate in a 30-minute virtual class meeting with their teacher then work asynchronously for the remainder of the school day.

On April 8 and 9, students in third through sixth grades will go through the same process and be able to return to campus for in-person instruction on April 12.

The district said it is preparing for the return of middle school and junior high students beginning April 19.

Students will continue to learn virtually until the date of their grade-level return, according to BCSD.

Students will be required to wear masks at all times while on campus and maintain social distancing. Before being allowed on campus, students will have to undergo a temperature check and health screening, BCSD said.

Students will not be allowed on campus if they have a temperature of 100.4 or higher or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.