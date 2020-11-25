Coronavirus
BCSD suspending in-person instruction as of Monday due to rise in COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District has announced that effective Monday, it is suspending all in-person instruction and support services until further notice due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Kern County.

While small cohorts of the district’s most high-need students were brought back onto campuses earlier this year, the majority of students have continued to learn from home.

The district said it is not providing further information or comment about the decision at this time. This article will be updated if any additional information is provided.

