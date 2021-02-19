UPDATE: BCSD pushes back return of in-person instruction to early April

UPDATE (Feb. 19, 2021): The Bakersfield City School District pushed back the expected starting date of in-person instruction for pre-kindergarten through 6th students to early April, according to memo Friday.

The school district says, under state guidelines, schools can reopen if local COVID-19 case rates fall below 25 cases per 100,000 for five consecutive days putting the county in the “purple tier.” Kern County’s adjusted case rate is 26.8 for the last seven days.

Tuesday, April 6, 2021: All Self-Contained Special Education and PK-2 teachers return

to worksite

Thursday, April 8, 2021: In-person instruction begins for grades Special Education

and PK-2. Additionally, all 3-6 teachers return to worksite

Monday, April 12, 2021: In-person instruction begins for grades 3-6 at elementary

sites only

BCSD said grade 7 and 8 students will continue distance learning. Middle and junior high schools can reopen once a county’s enters the less restrictive “red tier.”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City School District on Tuesday sent a memo saying in-person instruction for pre-kindergarten through 6th grade is scheduled to happen by the end of March.

The memo notes schools may reopen, under state guidelines, if local COVID-19 case rates fall below 25 cases per 100,000 for five consecutive days, putting the county in the “purple tier.” Kern County Public Health officials reported an adjusted case rate of 26.8 for the past seven days, “suggesting improvement and decline in the future,” it said.

With that in mind, the district asked staff to prepare to return to schools and for classes to reopen on the following dates: