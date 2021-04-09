BCSD middle school students to return to campuses beginning April 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District said middle school and junior high school students will return to in-person instruction at campuses beginning April 19.

The district said 8th grade students will return to in-person instruction first on April 19, followed by 7th graders on April 26, and 6th graders on May 3.

Students will continue their distance learning courses until they are allowed back at campuses. The district said it is notifying parents and guardians about class schedules based on whether they chose their child to return to campus or remain in distance learning classes.

Parents are advised to conduct daily health screenings before heading to campuses. If a student shows any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, they should stay at home. Students will also have their temperature checked before entering a campus.

The district said students will be required to wear masks, maintain social distance of six feet between others, and will be seated at desks fitted with plexiglass barriers.