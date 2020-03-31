BC virtual career expo scheduled for Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College on Wednesday is using Zoom to hold an Industrial Technology and Transportation Virtual Career Expo.

“The Expo will provide traditional access to industry partners via one-on-one consultations providing a more personalized experience,” the college said in a release. “This is an opportunity for students to ask direct questions to industry employers.”

The Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Employers will be available to provide one-on-one consultation with those who register through Jobspeaker at www.bakersfield.jobspeaker.com/#/event/industrial-technology-and-transportation-career-expo2020.