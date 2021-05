LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Student Health and Wellness Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Lamont on Friday.

The college’s nursing students will distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 7th Day Adventist Church at 10420 Myrtle Ave., according to a news release.

Appointments can be made via registration here. Enter zip code 93241 to view the clinic in Lamont on the site.