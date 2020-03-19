BC to close its main campus tonight due to coronavirus outbreak

Bakersfield College has announced it will close its main Panorama Drive campus at 5:30 p.m. today.

The closure comes as the college said its Delano campus and BC SouthWest campus were closed yesterday. The main campus is in the process of being deep-cleaned and sanitized by maintenance staff. It will then be barricaded for access to essential personnel only after 5:30 p.m.

“The decision to close the physical campus was a natural evolution of moving all of our functions to the virtual world,” said President Sonya Christian. “Now, for the safety of our employees and students we are able to virtually shelter in place because of this epidemic without interrupting the core college mission of providing learning for our students.”

All instruction and students services have already moved online. The Renegade Pantry will still be offered as a drive-through service with limited hours due to the closure, according to the college.