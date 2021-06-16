BC students participating in campaign to spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College students are participating in the statewide “Get Out the Vaccine” campaign to spread information and awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage people to register for an appointment if not vaccinated.

Funded by a UCLA grant for nearly $300,000, up to 25 students will canvas the city in an effort to reach 15,000 households by the end of August, according to news release from the college.

“Bakersfield College students have stepped up during this pandemic and each of them are doing their part. We are so proud to be a part of this community-based outreach program, led by UCLA, and focused on increasing vaccine confidence, equitable distribution, and protecting our loved ones from COVID-19,” said Norma Rojas-Mora, BC’s Director of Community Relations and Communications, in the release.

Appointments for BC vaccine clinics can be made here.