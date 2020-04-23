BC Student Health & Wellness Center now offering virtual mental, physical support services for students

The Bakersfield College Student Health & Wellness Center has announced it is offering mental, physical and coronavirus-specific telehealth support services for students.

The services will be provided at no cost to students to help them during this difficult and uncertain time, the college said. Students have mental telehealth options for both 1-on-1 sessions and group sessions in a confidential, virtual environment.

BC said there are two full-time mental health providers on staff who provide the services to students on a flexible schedule, including accommodations for weekend appointments.

The college said students are encouraged to take advantage of the telehealth services if they are struggling with anxiety, depression, fear regarding COVID-19, alcohol and drug issues and more.

“At a time like this, we’re seeing a lot of isolation, anxiety and stress on our students. It is our hope that by spreading the word about the telehealth options for mental health services, students will reach out to get the help they need,” said David Seymour, a licensed marriage and family therapist at the center. “We have always offered a strong network of support services to our BC community. I’m excited that we were able to adapt quickly and add tele-mental health options to our toolbox for student success.”

Students are also encouraged to connect with the BC advice nurses, who are available to discuss physical and mental health concerns and can refer students to appropriate resources. There service is staffed by registered nurses who provide assistance through Zoom or over the phone.

The Student Health & Wellness Center is providing a weekly forum for students who have questions about COVID-19, the college announced.

“Our students’ health and well-being is our number one priority,” said Cindy Collier, acting director of the center. “We are grateful to be able to provide these needed services during this time of transition when many of our students may not know where to turn for help. We want our students to know that Bakersfield College is there to support them, not only academically, but also with their physical and mental health needs.”

For more information about Bakersfield College’s telehealth options for students, visit https://bit.ly/3bC2EWk.