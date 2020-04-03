BC student art exhibition can be viewed online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s student art exhibition is now available to be viewed online.

The Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery student art exhibit launched at noon Thursday. It can be accessed at the following sites:

jonesgallery.tumblr.com/

www.instagram.com/thejonesgallery

www.facebook.com/wmljonesgallery/

www.twitter.com/TheJonesGallery

“This exhibit represents the commitment and strength of our students in the face of uncertain times,” said Jones Gallery Directors Ronnie Wrest and Jeff Huston in a news release. “Bakersfield College students are leading the way in building a sense of community while we adjust to new

norms of social interaction in the age of social distancing.”