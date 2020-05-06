BC reveals public health protocols being implemented after campus allowed to reopen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has revealed its new public health protocol for reopening its campus this summer once given the go-ahead by the state.

In a recent presentation to the College Council, BC officials provided a list of guidelines and recommendations for incrementally re-opening the campus, including doing temperature checks on students before entering classrooms, requiring face coverings and more.

“These are unique times and we need to use caution and common sense as we begin the incremental re-opening of the campus,” the college said in its presentation. “We want people to realize that this is not a time to resume business as usual. We cannot have everyone just start coming back to campus.”

Details were not provided in the presentation on the timeline for incrementally opening the campus nor how many students and employees will be allowed on campus. However, President Sonya Christian said it will be a “minimal” presence.

More details are expected to be provided during a virtual seminar being held by BC at 3 p.m. today.

According to the guidelines, students who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed into the classroom. Students and staff will be required to wash their hands before class and frequently throughout.

Hand-washing stations will be provided for rooms without sinks, BC said. Hand sanitizer stations will also be installed in buildings. Classrooms and labs will be sanitized two to three times a day.

Face coverings will be required at all times while in the class, according to the presentation.

Students and faculty must also maintain a six-feet distance from each other while in class. BC said student class size will be determined by the square footage of room and equipment needs per instructor.

If students and/or staff need to work together or social distancing is otherwise difficult, the college said students will be required to wear face shields and masks.

According to the plan, students will be discouraged to congregate in halls or common spaces before or after classes.

As for athletics, BC said students will be required to sanitize equipment after each use. Hands must be sanitized upon entry into and exit from athletics buildings, the presentation says.

BC said it will likely have different guidelines for the fall semester, but it is unclear yet what those will look like.