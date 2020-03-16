BC provides update to transition to online instruction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Effective today, most Bakersfield College courses and student support services have moved online.

“Bakersfield College faculty and staff recognize the importance of responding swiftly to the collective call to action to implement social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that we do not overwhelm our healthcare system,” BC President Sonya Christian said.

Samantha Pulido, president of BC’s Student Government Association, said she knows they will make the transition successfully because of the support the faculty has given them.

“I am proud to be a Renegade,” Pulido said in a news release.