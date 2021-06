BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Kern County NOR Veterans Hall on Wednesday.

The clinic will be held from 12-3 p.m. at the Veterans Hall, located at 400 Norris Rd. Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administered, although BC said it has a limited quantity of 60 Pfizer vaccines.

The clinic accepts walk-ups and appointments. To make an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov.