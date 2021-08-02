BC giving away Justin Moore tickets at vaccine clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first 50 people to get vaccinated at Saturday’s clinic at Bakersfield College will receive a pair of free tickets for next week’s Justin Moore concert at Mechanics Bank Arena.

The Moderna vaccine will be given from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Resource Center on the college’s main campus at 1801 Panorama Drive, according to a BC news release.

The BC Student Health and Wellness Center is also administering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and the Janssen vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, the release said.

Appointments can be made using the MyTurn website or by calling 833-422-4255. Walk-ins are accepted.

Country singers Moore and Clay Walker are scheduled to perform 8 p.m. on Aug. 12. Doors open at 7 p.m.