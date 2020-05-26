BC seeing 21 percent enrollment drop for fall as budget cuts loom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is currently experiencing an enrollment drop of nearly 21 percent for the fall 2020 semester due to COVID-19, according to new data.

BC’s Institutional Research department has determined that as of May 20, the college has seen a decrease of 1,188 full-time equivalent students compared to this time last year, equating to a 20.9 percent drop in enrollment for the semester.

As of last week, a total of 12,947 students have enrolled at the college for fall 2020 after five weeks of open registration, a significant drop from 15,451 at the same point last year for fall 2019.

BC said it has a large team leading a phone drive to reach students who haven’t yet registered in an attempt to boost enrollment. The college said students have reported that some of the top reasons why they haven’t enrolled in classes are:

They feel overwhelmed navigating the year-end and haven’t had time to think about fall semester

Personal issues related to COVID-19 have changed their priorities.

Enrollment in the summer session is also 9 percent lower compared to this time last year. As of the beginning of the first four-week session, which started May 18, 11,527 students are participating compared to 12,392 last year.

Budget cuts

During a Kern Community College District Finance and Audit Committee meeting on Thursday, BC said Chancellor Thomas Burke announced an expected overall budget reduction of about 9 percent for the district.

BC said this reflects an expected $13 million reduction to KCCD unrestricted budgets and about $5 million in categorical fund reductions.

During the meeting, the committee discussed a combination of short-term and long-term changes to address the expected budget reduction. Cuts could include:

Step and hiring freezes

Eliminating all non-essential travel

Organizational changes to increase efficiency

More budget discussions are expected to take place in the near future. No cuts have been confirmed at this time.