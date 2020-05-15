BC begins doling out $6M in CARES Act funding to students impacted by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is currently in the process of doling out $6 million in emergency grants to students impacted by COVID-19.

The college said it received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act on Monday and has begun giving out the money to students, who can receive anywhere from $100 to $1,400, depending on eligibility.

Around half of the funding has already been distributed to students, BC said. The grants are meant to help them cover expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology and more.

Only students who qualify for financial aid are eligible to receive the grants, according to BC. Grant amounts are determined using a sliding scale, taking into account factors including family size and the number of dependents in a household.

“Funds are being disbursed as quickly as possible based on financial need,” said Financial Aid Director Jennifer Achan.

Only full-time students are eligible to receive CARES Act funding, according to BC. Achan said it is prioritizing students who are Pell grant-eligible as an indicator of the highest financial need.

While BC said it recognizes that many students in need will not be eligible for the funding, such as undocumented and international students, other funding is available to help them.

Achan said Pell grants, Cal grants, scholarships and other funding sources are still available.

“Many students with financial needs will not be eligible, for a variety of reasons, for CARES Act funds. However, Bakersfield College has and will always work to help all students of all backgrounds achieve their academic goals,” she said.