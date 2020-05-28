Barbershops and salons are back in business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – On Tuesday Governor Gavin Newsom announced he would ease the restrictions on barbershops and salons for some counties in the state that meet certain health criteria. One of those counties is Kern.

Stylists at Salon District were back in business Wednesday.​

“Haircuts don’t quarantine and neither do roots,” said Casey Ryan, Salon District owner.​

Following Governor Newsom’s announcement on Tuesday, Salon District notified their stylists they could go back to work as early as Wednesday.

The business houses over 70 stylists throughout its two locations in Southwest Bakersfield​.

About 50 percent of them showed up ready to work​.

“I’m super excited to be here,” said Vanessa Shaddy, stylist.​

Shaddy has been a hairstylist for 10 years. Her time away from the salon wasn’t easy.​

“I didn’t get a stimulus check,” said Shaddy. “I wasn’t able to get unemployment because I’m a studio owner. I’ve literally just lived off my savings.”

Chris De la Cruz, a seven-year veteran of the business, shares the feeling.

“The last two months have been extremely hard,​” said De la Cruz.

Owner Casey Ryan knew he had work hard to make sure he could get his team back to work as soon as possible.​

“Last night no sleep, we worked our hardest to make sure all of our stylists had a place to come back and work today,” said Ryan.​

To make that possible some stuff had to change. ​Salon District has implemented new health and safety regulations.​

Everyone who comes in must be wearing a mask. All customers have to have temperature checked and must sign a waiver that clears the business of any contagion. Stylists can only have one person at a time in their studio. Those with appointments must wait in the car for their turn. ​ And each stylist must undergo a full disinfecting process after every client.​

“I’m not complaining about it,” said De la Cruz. “I’m working today and it’s better than being at home.”​

As far as clients, the business was busy on Wednesday. Customers were happy to finally get a hair cut.​

“It’s been nice to have some self-upkeep after 60 days,” said Chad Tohngco, client.