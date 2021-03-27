Bakersfield’s AIDS Project provides COVID-19 vaccines at event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s AIDS Project is adding COVID-19 vaccines to the services it provides the community.

Every Saturday since October 2019, Bakersfield’s AIDS Project has hosted a needle exchage program to help people in the community struggling with drug addiction. The group handsout Naloxone — an overdose reversal drug — sterile needles, sharps containers, fentanyl test strips, even sandwiches.

The group also provides other resources like education about local recovery programs so people can safely stop using drugs.

During their event Saturday, Bakersfield’s AIDS Project also worked with Clinica Sierra Vista to make 150 COVID-19 vaccines available.

“Sometimes getting transportation or making it to an appointment or even having a phone or wifi is a barrier to a lot of special needs populations and we’re excited we’ve been asking to partner with agencies,” president of Bakersfield’ AIDS Project Audrey Chavez said.

Chavez says the needle exchange does not encourage addiction but, instead it helps those who are addicted to stay safe and just might inspire a path toward recovery.

The project continues every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Weill Park at 2601 Q St.