BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Tennis Open has been canceled in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, organizers announced Thursday.

The event had been scheduled to begin March 16 and last through March 22, but the International Tennis Federation said none of its scheduled events will occur until at least the week of April 20.

“The health and safety of players, player support teams, event staff and spectators must be the priority,” the ITF said on its website. “It is not possible to predict the length of time that tennis as a whole will be affected by COVID-19, but we will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly.”