BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Tuesday morning, the Bakersfield North Rotary donated 650 face masks to the front line workers at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Volunteers from several agencies joined the organization to help deliver the masks. The group said masks are an essential, but limited necessity for health care workers and people working in and out of hospitals combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

They hope to deliver another 500 to 600 masks to Mercy Hospital Downtown in the future.