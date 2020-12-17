Coronavirus
Bakersfield restaurants file lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom over coronavirus restrictions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of Kern County restaurants, including Hodel’s and La Mina Cantina, have filed a lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom and his administration over the latest stay-at-home order.

Local restaurants have decided to take a stand against the state’s latest Regional Stay Home order, requiring restaurants to shut down indoor and outdoor operations and do delivery or take-out only.

The suit, filed Wednesday, claims the governor acted independently without consulting the legislature, and did not properly consider alternative solutions.

