Bakersfield residents practicing social distancing in the park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Melvin Lee’s trip to the Hart Park looked a little different this past Monday.

“Normally, we play with a group of guys and socialize while playing frisbee golf,” said Lee.

Now, Lee would tell you that the disks are his only companion.

“Because of social distancing and everything, I decided to come out and throw the disks by myself,” said Lee.

Then there was his mom, Denise Millet, who wanted to get her son, Daniel, out of the house before he went stir crazy.

“We thought the park was big enough that we could spread out and not feel cooped up,” said Millet.

She wanted to strike a balance between safety and letting Daniel enjoy the outdoors. One of the places her son would normally hang out is the play structure, but that wasn’t an option on Monday.

“I would be a little hesitant, as a parent, letting them play in a play structure because my understanding is the virus lingers on plastic for a while,” said Millet.



Lisa Plank, an employee with the North of the River Recreation and Park District, agrees.

“Use your common sense, be smart, stay off the play structures, but use the other areas of the park,” said Plank.

James Foster saw that shift in mentality, as he spent the whole day at Hart Park with his elderly mother.

“You know I’ve talked to a bunch of people out here, and without saying anything, we just stay our distance apart,” said Foster. I think just as a community here in Bakersfield and Kern County we are doing our little part.”