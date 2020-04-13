Bakersfield ranked among top metro areas in U.S. for economic resiliency amid COVID-19

Bakersfield was ranked among the top 20 metropolitan areas in the country with economies least vulnerable to job loss due to COVID-19.

According to a new report by analytics company Chmura, the Bakersfield area was ranked 13th among the top 20, earning a vulnerability index score of 84.5. Bakersfield is the first California metropolitan area to show up in the list, followed by the San Jose Area, Merced and Visalia.

Chmura said the metro areas in this ranking have less exposure to the economic impacts of COVID-19 because they have a more diverse mix of industries compared to other areas.

“Some have more government jobs while others have heavier-than-average employment concentrations in industries such as information technology, education, healthcare, utilities, and food production,” the company said.

Chmura said its rankings were based on news reports for key industries, unemployment claims data, job postings and other data.